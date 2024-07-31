Wayanad landslide relief: Yusuff Ali, Adani Port, Dalai Lama Trust among CMDRF donors

Donations continue to pour into the Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF) to support multiple landslide-hit Wayanad.

Industrialists M A Yusuff Ali, T S Kalyanaraman and Ravi Pillai have agreed to donate Rs 5 crore each, said Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. "The Tamil Nadu government has handed over Rs 5 crore promised by Chief Minister M K Stalin," Vijayan said.

The Adani Port and the state government's non-banking entity, Kerala State Financial Enterprises (KSFE), have also pledged Rs 5 crore each. Canara Bank will also give Rs 5 crore to the CMDRF, said the Kerala CM.

The notable donors: Kerala Minerals and Metals Limited (KMML) - Rs 50 lakh, Kerala State Women's Development Corporation - Rs 30 lakh, Actor Vikram - Rs 20 lakh, Dalai Lama Trust - Rs 11 lakh, and Shobhana George, chairperson, Oushadhi (Ayurveda medicine manufacturer, Kerala government) - Rs 10 lakh