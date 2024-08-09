Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Goon gets injured in accident, holds knife to nurse's neck, held in Thrissur

Onmanorama Staff
Published: August 09, 2024 04:26 PM IST
520260811
Representational Image: Shutterstock/spaxiax
Topic | Thrissur

Thrissur: A goon who is an accused in over 20 criminal cases triggered panic at Amballur signal junction on Thursday night after his two-wheeler collided with a car which was waiting at the signal. 

Shibu S Nair. Photo: Special Arrangement

The accused Shibu S Nair who sustained minor injuries in the accident was shifted to an ambulance by the local residents. However, they saw the ambulance returning to the scene later and the driver said that he threatened the nurse in the ambulance by holding a knife to his neck. This prompted the locals to intervene. Shibu however turned to the locals, brandishing his knife.

Puthukad police arrived at the scene, overpowered the accused and took him into custody. The police produced him before the court after he was given medical care. The police registered a case of attempt to murder. 

RELATED ARTICLES
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE