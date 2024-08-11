Kerala rain: Orange alert in 2 districts today; yellow in 6

Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday issued an Orange alert for Palakkad and Malappuram, predicting very heavy rainfall between 115.6 mm and 201.4 mm. Meanwhile, Thiruvananthapuram, Pathanamthitta, Ernakulam, Idukki, Kozhikode and Wayanad are under a yellow alert (Heavy rainfall ranging from 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm).

Rain and thundershowers are expected across most of Kerala till August 16. High wind with speeds of of up to 40 kmph, gusting up to 50 kmph, is also likely in the state till August 14. Due to rough sea conditions, fishermen have been advised not to venture into the Kerala-Lakshadweep coast till August 14.

The met department has also warned people to avoid visiting areas prone to landslides, landslips and waterlogging. Those living in vulnerable regions are advised to relocate to safer places.

Orange alert in districts

Aug 13 – Pathanamthitta, Idukki, Palakkad, Malappuram

Yellow alert in districts

Aug 12 – Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad

Aug 13 – Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Kozhikode, Wayanad

Aug 14 – Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Malappuram, Wayanad

Aug 15 – Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur