Residents shifted as cracks appear in forest at landslip-prone Irachilpara in Idukki

Idukki: At least 21 families were shifted from Irachilpara near Devikulam in the Idukki district after cracks appeared in the landslip-prone region.

The Revenue Department issued a notice to the families, who reside in the hilly area bordering the forest. A minor landslip was reported in Irachilpara two weeks ago, following which residents found cracks stretching along a 100-metre area in the forest.

At least five resorts and a working women's hostel attached to a Catholic nun's convent also function in the region. It is understood that though the resort owners were also served notices, they have been permitted to accommodate guests for the time being. They have been instructed to shift the guests in the event of heavy rains. Meanwhile, more than 50 women, who stayed at the hostel, have moved out.

Devikulam Village Officer George Joseph said a ban would be imposed in the region only if the area received heavy rainfall.