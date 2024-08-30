Heavy rain batters Kerala; orange alert in 4 districts, including Wayanad today

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala is on high alert as heavy rain accompanied by lightning and strong winds has been lashing the state from Thursday evening. The India Meterological Department (IMD) has predicted isolated rainfall across the state until September 2.

According to the Met office, heavy rain accompanied by lightning and gusty wind with speed reaching up to 40 kmph will lash Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, and Kozhikode on Friday.



Meanwhile, IMD has sounded an orange alert for four districts- Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod on Friday in view of the chances for very heavy rainfall ranging from 115.6 mm to 204.4 mm within 24 hours. All other districts except Alappuzha, Kollam and Thiruvananthapuram have been placed under a yellow alert.

Yellow alert in districts

August 30 – Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram

August 31 – Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, Kasaragod

September 1 – Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, Kasaragod

September 2 – Ernakulam, Thrissur, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur, Kasaragod

A yellow alert indicates heavy rainfall ranging from 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm. The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority appealed to the public to exercise extreme caution during heavy rain to avoid lightning strikes and accidents.