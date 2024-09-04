Thrissur Pooram sabotage was BJP’s ‘formula’ to win LS polls: CPI’s VS Sunil Kumar

Thrissur: CPI leader V S Sunil Kumar on Wednesday alleged that the BJP had orchestrated the disruption of the Thrissur Pooram festival as part of the saffron party's "formula" to win the previous Lok Sabha election. “It’s implausible to think that the Left could gain any advantage by disrupting the Pooram. This was a formula employed by the BJP,” Sunil Kumar said.

Sunil Kumar was the LDF candidate in Thrissur during the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, in which BJP’s Suresh Gopi secured a resounding victory over the Left Front and Congress’ K Muraleedharan.

Sunil Kumar, addressing the media on Wednesday, also accused BJP’s B Gopalakrishnan of masterminding the Pooram sabotage. “We need to uncover who was behind the sabotage and who benefited politically from it,” he said. He noted that the BJP leader was present at the festival when the incident happened. “We usually observe all the festival rituals together. But I can't say he had no involvement in the sabotage,” said the CPI leader.

“I am keen to understand the actions behind the incident. But the BJP is trying to conceal the truth. I am sure neither CPI nor LDF members were involved in the incident,” he added.

Earlier, Nilambur MLA P V Anvar levelled serious allegations against the home department, headed by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, that the Law and Order ADGP M R Ajith Kumar was involved in disrupting the Pooram, favouring the BJP for a safe win in the polls.