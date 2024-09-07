Met RSS leader Dattatreya Hosabale in Thrissur last year: Ajith Kumar

Thiruvananthapuram: Amid allegations by Opposition Leader VD Satheesan about MR Ajith Kumar's meeting with RSS leadership, the ADGP admitted to meeting RSS General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale at a Thrissur hotel last year. He clarified that the meeting was part of a private visit. The ADGP issued this clarification following an enquiry from Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's office.

Following Satheesan's allegations, it had emerged that the senior police officer visited a five-star hotel in Thrissur on the day RSS General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale was staying there. The Special Branch of Kerala Police reported the ADGP's visit to their higher-ups the next day. According to Special Branch officers in Thrissur, Ajith Kumar arrived at the hotel on May 22, 2023, accompanied by a national office-bearer of Vijnana Bharati, a feeder organisation of the RSS. However, the officers could not confirm whom the ADGP met at the hotel.

Meanwhile, top police sources also revealed that Ajith Kumar, who oversees law and order in Kerala, travelled to the hotel in a car driven by the Vijnana Bharati leader.