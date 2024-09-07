Malayalam
Kerala likely to witness heavy rain for next 5 days; yellow alert in Kannur, Kasaragod

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 07, 2024 10:10 AM IST
Representational Image: Manorama
Topic | Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram: Northern Kerala will receive heavy rainfall at isolated places on Saturday. A yellow alert has been issued for two districts: Kannur and Kasaragod. There is also a warning that rainfall may intensify in various districts across the state over the next five days. A yellow alert has been issued for Ernakulam, Thrissur, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur, and Kasaragod districts for Sunday.

The low-pressure system that has formed in the Bay of Bengal is expected to intensify into a deep depression near the Bengal and Odisha coasts within the next 2-3 days. The India Meteorological Department said it is likely to make landfall and move towards Bengal, northern Odisha, Jharkhand, and Chhattisgarh in the subsequent 3-4 days.

