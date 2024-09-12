RSS has more say in LDF than its allies: Satheesan slams Left stand on ADGP Ajith Kumar

Thiruvananthapuram: Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan on Thursday accused the LDF of being more influenced by the RSS than by its own allies. "The Left Front's decision to protect ADGP M R Ajith Kumar, who was accused of having secret ties with multiple RSS leaders, demonstrated the sway the Saffron party held over the LDF, overshadowing even its own allies. This is clear proof of the RSS-CPM connection,” Satheesan said.

Satheesan further alleged that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was cautious in taking any action against Ajith Kumar, fearing it could upset the RSS. "Meanwhile, the CM's action against Malappuram SP was to please LDF MLA P V Anvar, who had levelled serious allegations against top Kerala cops," he added.

“What message was the CM sending to the police force with those decisions? Pinarayi Vijayan and his team were disrupting the police hierarchy. The LDF had long-standing ties with CPM, yet the party ignored the input of its allies,” Satheesan stated.

Earlier, Nilambur MLA P V Anvar had alleged that ADGP M R Ajith Kumar was involved in sabotaging the recent Thrissur Pooram festival to benefit the BJP candidate there during the Lok Sabha elections. He also claimed that Ajith Kumar secretly met several top RSS leaders, including party general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale and spokesperson Ram Madhav.

Despite expectations that the LDF meeting on Wednesday would address the ADGP-RSS controversy, the issue was not on the agenda. The LDF decided to support Ajith Kumar until the release of a probe report against him, despite pressure from opposition parties and its allies CPI and RJD.