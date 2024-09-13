KSEB explores Attappadi for setting up solar parks as Kasaragod stumbles towards 200 MW capacity

In a two-part series 'Facing the heat', Onmanorama looks into protests against Kasaragod solar power plants,how companies plan to address concerns and govt's future plans. Read Part 1: Kasaragod solar plants draw public ire, companies mull sweetening deal



With Kasaragod stumbling towards the 200MW solar capacity target set in 2016, the government's agencies are looking at Attappadi - Kerala's largest tribal settlement - to establish solar parks. The rain shadow region of Attappadi holds the potential to generate 2,000 MW of solar power, said Augustine Thomas, Chief Executive Officer of Renewable Power Corporation of Kerala Limited (RPCKL). RPCKL, a joint venture between KSEBL, the state’s power distribution company, and the Union government's Solar Energy Corporation of India Ltd, is responsible for setting up solar parks in Kerala.



The tribal taluk in Palakkad district has an area of 735 sq km with three types of climate, rainy and cool climate in the western region; mixed climate in the central region; and dry rain shadow in the eastern region. "The potential plots are in five clusters in the rain shadow region," said the CEO. Thomas said the surveys in Attappadi were in an early stage. "The land is available but we need to find out if the land is controlled by the Forest Department or the Revenue Department," he said. Meanwhile, RPCKL is in the final stages of calling for bids for the 100MW solar plant at Cheemeni village in Kasaragod. It has identified 450 acres for the project.

Land acquired by Indus Assist to build a 22-MW solar plant at Velluda in Kasaragod's Ambalathara village. Photo: Special arrangement

"We are in the tendering stage. By December, we are expecting to place the order, and by March 2026, the company should be able to start generating power," said Thomas. If RPCKL meets this deadline, the 200 MW solar park announced in 2016 for Kasaragod will be completed in 10 years. Augustine Thomas said that the 100MW solar plant at Cheemeni would have a 40MW battery storage to supply power at night. RPCKL decided to incorporate the battery component for the latest project because the cost of the battery has come down to Rs 1.2 crore per megawatt from Rs 2.5 crore in 2017.

RPCKL has its work cut out because in the state budget for 2024-2025, the Kerala government has set itself a target of meeting half of its energy requirements from renewable energy (RE) sources by 2027, and 100% of its energy needs from RE sources by 2040. As of today, Kerala is generating only 30% of its energy requirements of around 24,000 million units or GWh from RE sources, according to the Energy Statistics 2024 released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation.

The remaining is met mostly from coal-based plants from outside the state. If Kerala has to meet its RE target by 2040, it should have an installed solar power capacity of 10,558 MW, according to the Kerala Energy Transition Roadmap 2040, a study by the Center for Study of Science, Technology and Policy released in February. As of today, Kerala's installed capacity for solar power is 1,165 MW, and the bulk of it is roof-top plants installed by private individuals and establishments. RPCKL only has two 50MW plants to its credit. The National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) commissioned a 92MW solar power plant at its Kayamkulam unit in 2022. It is against this backdrop, RPCKL is eyeing Attappadi's rain shadow region.