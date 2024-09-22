Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Toddler drowns in bucket of water in Kasaragod

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 22, 2024 04:35 PM IST
toddler-c
Representational Image: canva
Topic | Kasaragod

Kasaragod: A one-year-old baby girl drowned in a bucket of water kept at the washroom of her house at Manjeshwar here on Saturday. The deceased is Fathima, daughter of Harris at Kadambar in Manjeshwar. The accident took place on Saturday evening.

Manorama News reported that the child was found in the water bucket when her family members reached the washroom in search of her. 

It is learnt that the child drowned in the bucket of water after returning home from her neighbouring house. When all other family members were sitting in the courtyard, the child went inside. As she did not return, the family members started searching for her inside the house. Later, one of the family members found her unconscious in the bucket. Though she was rushed to the nearby hospital, doctors declared her dead. 

RELATED ARTICLES
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE