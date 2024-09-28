Anvar's first 5 years as MLA total failure; spent majority of time in Africa, Sri Lanka: CPM Malappuram secy

Malappuram: CPM Malappuram district secretary EN Mohandas on Saturday dismissed PV Anvar's allegations and accused the MLA of attempting to turn Muslims against the party in the state. Mohandas said: "Earlier, the party was accused of Muslim appeasement. I am known for my strong stand against the RSS. The people know that. I have not spoken against SP Sujithdas to Anvar, even on the phone, and I challenge him to release the audio recording of the same."

He said Anvar's first five years as MLA were a total failure. "He spent most of the time in Africa and Sri Lanka. He only came here (Kerala) to file his nomination papers." Mohandas also told the media that Anvar never intervened in matters regarding the constituency's development. He was responding to Anvar's statement that the CPM Malappuram district secretary was anti-Muslim.

Anvar held Mohandas responsible for development activities, including the Nilambur bypass, which was being stalled, and he obstructed the land acquirement for the construction of a District Hospital building. He also said Mohandas criticised the MLA for giving funds to Christian minority aided institutions and said it was wrong to help aided institutions. "The fact that I pray five times a day was the only inadequacy Mohandas found in me. In Nilambur, the CPM leadership wanted me to lose in the elections," said Anvar.