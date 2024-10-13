Malayala Manorama hosted grand Vidyarambham ceremonies on Sunday at various units across Kerala (11), Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, and Dubai. As many as 64 eminent scholars/ masters guided children in their first steps into the world of letters.



The ceremonies began at 6:30 am, and children received gifts and personalised photo-printed certificates to commemorate the special occasion.

Eminent gurus lead Manorama's Vidyarambham

Thiruvananthapuram:

Filmmaker Adoor Gopalakrishnan, Chief Secretary Sarada Muraleedharan, author George Onakkoor, singer G Venugopal, composer M. Jayachandran, and eminent playwright and director Soorya Krishnamurthi.

Kollam:

NSS College retired Prof Neelamana V R Namboothiri, Tantric master and retired professor from SN College, Dr A Ajayaghosh, scientist and chair professor at Chennai SRM University, Prof O J Labba, former principal of TKM Engineering College, M D Rathnamma, novelist and retired head of the Hindi Department at DB College, and filmmaker and actor Madhupal.

Pathanamthitta:

Dr Alexander Jacob, former DGP and renowned orator; Dr K S Ravi Kumar, former Pro-Vice Chancellor of Kalady Sanskrit University, Pathanamthitta District Collector S Prem Krishnan; filmmaker Blessy, and Dr B Hariharan, Director of the Centre for Canadian Studies at Kerala University.

Alappuzha:

Dr P K Hormis Tharakan, former head of RAW and DGP, S D Shibulal, former CEO of Infosys and a member of the Boston University Board of Trustees, Dr Cherthala Govindankutty, music composer, Mini Antony, Deputy CEO of KIIFB, and Dr B Padmakumar, principal of Kollam Government Medical College.

Manorama Vidyarambham at the Pathanamthitta unit. Photo: Manorama.

Kottayam:

Dr Thottam Sivakaran Namboothiri, Samaveda scholar and former Melsanthi of the Guruvayur Temple, Dr Cyriac Thomas, former member of the National Minority Education Commission, Dr Jancy James, former Vice Chancellor of MG University and the Central University, Dr Sabu Thomas, scientist and former Vice Chancellor of MG University, Dr T K Jayakumar, heart surgery specialist, Rose Mary, poet, and Dr Babu Sebastian, former Vice Chancellor of MG University.

Kochi:

Venu Rajamony, former Indian Ambassador to the Netherlands, Dr K N Raghavan, Director General of the National Academy of Customs and former international cricket umpire, P Vijayan, ADGP and Director of the Kerala Police Academy, Dr J Latha, former Vice Chancellor of CUSAT, and Venmani Krishnan Namboothirippad, Bhagavatha scholar.

Thrissur:

Astrology scholar Kanippayyur Narayanan Namboothirippad, percussion maestro Peruvanam Kuttan Marar, Kerala Health University Vice Chancellor Dr Mohan Kunnummal, and District Collector Arjun Pandian.

Palakkad:

Thayambaka maestro Kalloor Ramankutty Marar, writer Asha Menon, Dr K G Raveendran, Chief Physician and Managing Trustee of GPL Trust, Dr C P Chithra, retired Director of the State Higher Secondary Board, author T K Sankaranarayanan, and former LIC Managing Director T C Sushil Kumar.

Filmmaker Adoor Gopalakrishnan during the Vidyarambham ceremony at the Malayala Manorama TVM unit. Photo: Manorama.

Malappuram:

Dr K Muraleedharan, Additional Chief Physician at Kottackal Arya Vaidyashala, Dr E K Govindaraja Varma, former head of the Folklore Department at Calicut University, Sreehari Gireesh Namboothiri, Oozham Melsanthi of the Thirunavaya Navamukunda Temple, and Dr L Sushama, Vice Chancellor of Malayalam University.

Kozhikode:

Poet and novelist Kalpetta Narayanan, scientist and former ISRO Director E K Kutty, Kozhikode Mayor Dr Beena Philip, and author N P Hafis Muhammad.

Kannur:

Eminent authors T Padmanabhan, M Mukundan, and C V Balakrishnan.

New Delhi:

Former Kerala High Court judge and senior Supreme Court lawyer V Giri.

Chennai:

Singers K S Chithra and P Unnikrishnan

Singer G Venugopal during the Vidyarambham ceremony at the Malayala Manorama TVM unit. Photo: Manorama.

Mumbai:

Author and columnist Anand Neelakantan and Dr James Thomas, cardiologist and former Vice Chancellor of DY Patil University.

Bengaluru:

Kendra Sahitya Akademi Award-winning author Anitha Nair and former Deccan Herald associate editor A V S Namboothiri.

Dubai:

Poet and lyricist Vayalar Sarathchandra Varma and Satish Kumar Sivan, Indian Consul General in Dubai.