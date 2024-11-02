BJP should change its symbol from lotus to sack: Minister Mohammed Riyas

Palakkad: The CPM took a jab at the BJP following fresh revelations by a former BJP official regarding the 2021 Kodakara black money case, suggesting the party should "change its symbol from the lotus to a sack."



"Many things have become clear from these revelations, and one of them is that the BJP should change its party symbol to a sack," Kerala PWD Minister P A Mohammed Riyas told reporters. He also criticised the opposition Congress for remaining silent on the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) inaction in the case, implying that the new information underscores the BJP's alleged misconduct.

Riyas hinted at a possible tacit arrangement between the BJP and Congress due to the latter’s silence. Youth Congress state president Rahul Mamkootathil, however, alleged that the CPM itself has a deal with the BJP. Mamkootathil, who is contesting in the Palakkad assembly bypoll for the UDF, questioned the timing of the re-investigation, saying, "What happened to the earlier probe? Did it fail? A re-investigation now suggests the earlier probe was flawed."

Meanwhile, BJP’s Palakkad bypoll candidate C Krishnakumar dismissed the renewed focus on the case, suggesting it was merely an election tactic that would fade after the by-election on November 13.

The recent spotlight on the case began after Thiroor Satheesh, BJP’s former Thrissur district office secretary, alleged that unaccounted money linked to the Kodakara case was part of the party’s election fund. He claimed the funds were transported in six sacks to the party office disguised as election materials. BJP Thrissur district president Aneesh Kumar countered, asserting that Satheesh, removed from his position two years ago, was now working with the CPM to harm BJP’s by-election prospects.

The Kodakara black money case dates back to April 3, 2021, just days before the Kerala Assembly elections, when Rs 3.5 crore, allegedly meant to fund the BJP’s campaign, was looted by a gang staging a fake accident.