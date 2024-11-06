Cyber attack against KK Shailaja: Youth sentenced to jail, fined Rs 10,000

Kozhikode: Nadapuram Judicial First Class Magistrate Court has sentenced a youth to jail until court dispersal and imposed a fine Rs 10,000 for posting an abusive comment against CPM leader K K Shailaja on social media during the recent Lok Sabha elections.

Mebin Thomas Chappanthottathil, a resident of Thottilpalam near Nadapuram, was found guilty in a case registered by the Thottilpalam police. The case was filed based on a DYFI Chathankottunada Area Committee complaint.

The incident occurred in the Vadakara constituency, where KK Shailaja represented the Left Democratic Front (LDF) against Shafi Parambil of the United Democratic Front (UDF) and C R Praphulkrishnan of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). The constituency garnered significant attention during the elections due to heated exchanges between UDF and LDF supporters on social media, sparking several related police cases.