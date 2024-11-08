Six MGNREGA workers injured in lightning strike in Kozhikode

Kozhikode: Six women working under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) were injured after being struck by lightning at Kayanna, Perambra, in Kozhikode. The incident happened around 3 pm on Friday amid heavy rainfall in Ward 2 of Kayanna, where the workers were engaged in tasks at Mavullappatambil Rasak’s farmland.

The injured include Kadeeja (60), Naseema (42), Anitha (38), Sumisha (39), Rukhiya (45), and Kalyani (73). All were admitted to EMS Memorial Co-operative Hospital, Perambra, for treatment.