PP Divya to take legal action against those spreading fake news about her & family

Kannur: Former Kannur District Panchayat President PP Divya has announced that she will pursue legal action against those spreading fake news about her. In a Facebook post, Divya, who is accused of abetting the suicide of Assistant District Magistrate Naveen Babu, stated that she would take action against those spreading baseless news intended to defame her and her family.



In her post, Divya said, “Legal action will be taken against fake news. In recent days, several false and defamatory reports have been circulated about me and my family through mainstream and social media. Legal action will be taken against those who fabricated these false stories and circulated them on WhatsApp, Facebook, and Instagram.”

Attending Naveen Babu's send-off function allegedly uninvited on October 14, the CPM leader had criticised him for delaying the approval of a petrol pump in Chengalai for several months and accused him of accepting a bribe. The following day, Babu was found dead at his quarters in Kannur.

Divya who was remanded to judicial custody on October 29, was released on bail on November 8. Her bail conditions include--she shall not leave Kannur district, not try to influence witnesses in the case and shall appear before the investigating officer on Monday. Another condition imposed by the court while granting her bail was that two persons have to stand surety for her.