Palakkad: A private bus travelling from Palakkad to Cherpulassery overturned here at Parassery, Kongad, around 7:40 pm, leaving several passengers injured. Those injured were swiftly taken to nearby hospitals for treatment.

The exact number of injured passengers remains unclear. Kongad police have reached the scene and are investigating the cause of the incident. According to sources, the bus was speeding, which led to the accident.

(To be updated)