Wayanad: Excise officials seized 75 used mobile phones of various brands from a Kozhikode-bound KSRTC bus (KL 15-2017) from Mysore during a vehicle check at the Muthanga check-post. The phones, abandoned in a bag hidden under a seat, lacked any ownership documents. This marks the first time such a large number of mobile phones confiscated during a vehicle inspection in the area.

Excise Inspector Santhosh K J told Onmanorama that the absence of ownership documents suggests the phones were deliberately abandoned. "It is illegal to transport a large quantity of mobile phones without proper documentation, as some of them could potentially be stolen, leading to legal consequences," he said.

As no claims were made, the Excise Department handed over the phones to the Sulthan Bathery police on Wednesday. The police have launched an investigation to determine if anti-social elements or extremist groups sourced the phones without valid documents for illegal activities. A team comprising Excise Preventive Officers Vinod P R and Aneesh A S and several Civil Excise Officers, including women personnel, participated in the vehicle inspection.