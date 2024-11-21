Pathanamthitta: Police on Thursday took three students into custody in connection with the death of Ammu A Sajeev. Charges of abetment to suicide are likely to be filed against the three girls who were Ammu's classmates. Police said there was evidence which proved Ammu was mentally harassed and threatened by her classmates. Their arrest is likely to be recorded on Friday. "The accused are being interrogated based on the evidence received," said police.

Ammu (22), a fourth-year student at SME Nursing College, Chuttipara, jumped off the top floor of a private hostel building on November 15. She had succumbed to her injuries by the time she was rushed to the hospital. Ammu, a resident of Charumoodu, Ayiroorpara, was the daughter of Sajiv, who runs a business and Radhamani, who retired as nursing superintendent from the Medical College.

The family had alleged that college authorities did not intervene seriously despite Ammu complaining of mental harassment by her classmates. It was also alleged there were inconsistencies in the explanations given by the college authorities on the matter. A note which read 'I quit' was found in her book, said police.

Ammu's brother Akhil, an assistant professor in Chennai, alleged that her phone, which was password-protected earlier, now only had a screen lock. Akhil, who reached the police station, reiterated his criticism that the General Hospital failed to treat Ammu properly.

According to the family, college authorities said the students informed the class teacher around 4.30 pm that Ammu had jumped off the building. It is recorded that Ammu was brought to Pathanamthitta General Hospital by 5.15 pm. However, the distance from the building to the hospital is just 2.6 km. The family alleged that it is mysterious that it took over 30 minutes to take her to the hospital.

"Ammu was treated at the hospital for 1.37 hours, following which she was shifted to Thiruvananthapuram Medical College in a 108 ambulance due to lack of facilities at the General Hospital. We never asked for Ammu to be referred to Thiruvananthapuram. Somebody at the hospital that day deliberately lied about this. Last Friday, when Ammu could not be reached, I tried calling the warden several times. Those with her at the time of the incident didn't explain what happened. There has been a conscious attempt to hide details. We were told she fell and fractured her leg. My mother's house is in Kottayam. Realising the seriousness of Ammu's injury, she should have been shifted to the nearest hospital with better facilities. I believe my sister would not take her life," said Akhil.