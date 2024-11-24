Pathanamthitta: A youth was killed in an accident after his neck got tangled in a rope across the road in Muthoor, Thiruvalla, here on Sunday. The deceased Sayed (32), a native of Thakazhi, Alappuzha, was travelling with his wife and children when the accident occurred.

The rope was tied across the road to stop vehicles as part of tree-cutting work. The rope was tied across the road to halt vehicles as part of tree-cutting operations. The lack of visibility led to the fatal incident. Sayed succumbed to his injuries on the spot, while his wife and children sustained injuries in the accident.

According to witnesses, several travellers on this road lifted the rope and passed through, as no personnel were present to halt vehicles or ensure safety. A red ribbon was added to the rope only after the accident, and prior to this, only a few leaves were placed on it.

Residents blamed the negligence of those undertaking the work, stating that the accident could have been avoided if proper precautions, such as posting someone to manage traffic, were taken. Police have initiated an investigation into the incident.

The Kerala State Human Rights Commission has initiated a case on its own over the death of Syed. Commission member V K Beenakumari has instructed the Alappuzha District Police Chief to investigate the incident and submit a detailed report within 15 days. The case was taken up following media reports. The commission described the incident as a case of "severe negligence" and called for "accountability."