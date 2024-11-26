Thiruvananthapuram: The CPM state secretariat on Tuesday dismissed allegations that the Left Democratic Front (LDF) was collaborating with the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) and Jamaat-e-Islami to take control of the local self-government institutions in Kerala. In a statement, the party called the media claims baseless and disconnected from reality.

Clarifying the reports on Omalloor Panchayat in Palakkad, the party said that the LDF holds 10 seats in the panchayat while the UDF has eight. "No other political parties contested in the elections. Following the demise of the vice president, a by-election was conducted, where the LDF maintained its nine votes. The SDPI contested independently and secured only three votes, contrary to allegations of collaboration," the statement said.

About the Nagaroor Panchayat in Thiruvananthapuram, it said: “The LDF has seven members, the UDF six, the BJP two, and the SDPI one. The Left formed the governing body with the support of an independent member. After the independent vice-president got embroiled in a case, LDF moved a no-confidence motion, and Congress voted in favour of that. Even without SDPI's support, the motion would have passed. Interestingly, the SDPI member did not attend this crucial meeting.”

According to the party, in the election for the municipal chairperson in Pathanamthitta, the LDF candidate received votes from three independent councillors. “The three SDPI councillors abstained from voting, meaning their votes did not contribute to the LDF's victory,” the statement added.

In the Kottangal Panchayat, the SDPI extended unsolicited support to the LDF, which resulted in the resignation of the Left president two times. During a third election, legal implications highlighted by a High Court ruling in the Avanissery panchayat case prevented further resignations, as such a move could lead to a BJP victory.

The party claimed that the media reports misrepresenting these events were part of a larger conspiracy by the UDF to twist facts and discredit the Left. “Despite challenges like the Centre's economic sanctions, the LDF government continues to receive widespread public support, as evidenced by recent by-election results,” it added. The party stated that this trust had disturbed certain media, which had predicted the CPM’s decline following the last Lok Sabha elections. The statement also urged the public to recognise and reject the misinformation campaigns and revealed plans to consult legal experts and explore action against such false narratives.

LDF committed to build secular society: TP Ramakrishnan

The Left Democratic Front (LDF) convener T P Ramakrishnan also refused the reports and emphasised the alliance is committed to building a secular society and does not compromise its ideological principles for power.

Criticising the United Democratic Front (UDF) for its alleged alliances with communal forces in various local bodies, Ramakrishnan accused the opposition of adopting double standards. "While the UDF pretends to oppose communalism, it has frequently aligned with extremist groups to retain power in local self-governments," he said in a statement. "Attempts by the media to propagate baseless stories will not succeed, as the people of Kerala are politically aware and capable of seeing through such campaigns," he asserted.