Kannur Collector permitted to attend IAS training amid Naveen Babu's death probe
Mail This Article
×
Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government has allowed Kannur Collector Arun K Vijayan to attend the central government training program conducted by the Department of Personnel and Training IAS officers. This comes amid ongoing investigations into the death of former Kannur ADM Naveen Babu.
The training program will be from December 2 to 27 and will include six other IAS officers from the state. This is the third stage of the program before promotion to the secretary level.
ADM Padmachandra Kurup will be given temporary charge until the collector returns.
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.