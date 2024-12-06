Kochi: The Kerala Police and telecom major Vi have joined hands in their continued effort to enhance the safety of child pilgrims at Kerala’s famed Sabarimala temple during the ongoing annual Mandala Pooja season. The initiative addresses the recurring concern of children getting separated from their families in massive crowds. As part of the safety measure, child pilgrims will be given the Vi QR Code bands which were introduced last year.



To avail themselves of Vi-powered QR Code bands, pilgrims can visit Vi Suraksha Kiosk at Pamba and get the code registered with the mobile number of a guardian or family member. The band can then be tied to the wrist of the child pilgrim. When a lost child is found, he or she can be taken to the nearest Kerala Police checkpost. At the police booth, officials can scan the QR Code and call the registered number of the guardian or family member to inform them to come to the booth and collect their ward.

V G Vinod Kumar IPS, district police chief of Pathanamthitta, officially launched the Vi QR Code bands initiative in the presence of Binu Jose, vice president & circle operations head - Kerala, Vodafone Idea Limited, R Binu, additional superintendent of police, Pathanamthitta, Aravindakshan Nair P B, sub inspector, Cyber Cell, Pathanamthitta, during a function at Office of the District Police Chief, Pathanamthitta.

Binu Jose said, "This initiative not only supports devotees but also strengthens the efforts of the Kerala Police in managing one of the largest gatherings of people in the country. We are happy to continue our partnership with the Kerala Police for this initiative and encourage all pilgrims to make use of the Vi QR Code bands to ensure the safety of their children."

Vinod Kumar IPS said, "I am sure that the Vi Suraksha QR Code technology band will play a significant role in the efforts of the Kerala State Police Force to manage missing cases of child pilgrims and to reunite them with their guardians."

The QR Code bands will be active during the pilgrim season and are non-transferable. During last year’s Mandala Pooja season, Vi distributed about 17,000 Vi QR Code bands, ensuring the safety of child pilgrims.