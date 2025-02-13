Congress leader N M Vijayan, whose suicide has triggered a political row and a probe into the alleged job scam, had incurred liabilities to the tune of Rs 1.04 crore, according to the preliminary report filed by the Department of Cooperation. The report's contents were produced in the assembly by Minister for Ports and Cooperation V N Vasavan on Thursday.

The report was filed by an investigation team led by the Deputy Registrar (Vigilance), North Zone, Kannur and Deputy Registrar (Administration) under the Office of the Joint Registrar, Ernakulam. The probe was carried out in December 2024 and January 2025. Vijayan had outstanding dues to the tune of Rs 63.72 lakh in Sulthan Bathery Urban Cooperative Bank, Rs 29.49 lakh in Sulthan Bathery Service Cooperative Bank and Rs 11.26 lakh dues as collateral in the name of his son, according to the probe report.

ADVERTISEMENT

It was also found that illegal appointments were facilitated in 299 societies. The Assistant Registrar, Sulthan Bathery, has been entrusted with a probe into these societies regarding the illegal appointments. The appointments made in five banks after 2016: Sulthan Bathery Cooperative Urban Bank, Sulthan Bathery Service Cooperative Bank, Poothadi Service Cooperative Bank, Madakkimala Service Cooperative Bank and Sulthan Bathery Cooperative Agriculture and Rural Development Bank have been brought under the purview of investigation.

Vijayan, who was Wayanad DCC treasurer, and his son Jijesh died at Government Medical College hospital, Kozhikode, in December 2024 after they had consumed poison. The Congress leadership in Wayanad faced allegations of job scams after documents surfaced proving that Vijayan reportedly took bribes in return for jobs in cooperative banks under the administration of Congress. The vigilance and anti-corruption unit of Wayanad has initiated a probe into allegations of financial fraud, which were levelled against the Congress leaders following the death of Vijayan.

ADVERTISEMENT

A police probe is also underway, and Congress leaders, including Wayanad DCC president ND Appachan, and MLA IC Balakrishnan, face charges of abetment to suicide. A suicide note reportedly written by Vijayan implicated four leaders, saying that if anything happened to him, they would be held responsible. Balakrishnan, Appachan and KK Gopinathan were arrested, questioned and released on bail by a police team led by DySP Sulthan Bathery K K Abdul Shareef in January. The Principal Sessions Court, Kalpetta, had granted them anticipatory bail.