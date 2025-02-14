Kerala IAS officer K Gopalakrishnan, who was recently reinstated after being suspended for forming communal WhatsApp groups, has been given a new posting. The General Administration Department has issued an order appointing Gopalakrishnan as the Managing Director, Vyttila mobility hub society. The post will be equivalent in status and responsibilities to the cadre post of Additional Secretary to the Government with a payscale of Rs 78,800-2.09 lakh). He will also hold the full additional charge of the post of Managing Director, Kerala state construction corporation limited.

The state government suspended him on November 11, 2024, citing that the WhatsApp group created by Gopalakrishnan was intended to foment division, sow disunity and break the solidarity within the cadres of the All India Services in the state. It was also prima facie found to be creating communal formations and alignments within the cadres of the All India Services in the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

The State Police Chief had forwarded a report received from the Inspector General and Commissioner of Police, Thiruvananthapuram City, which stated that, on inquiry, it was revealed that there was no evidence indicating that the device was hacked as claimed by Gopalakrishnan. It was also revealed that the officer himself repeated the factory reset of the mobile phone before submitting his phone for forensic examination.

A month after his suspension, Gopalakrishnan was reinstated in January 2025, and no case was pressed against him.