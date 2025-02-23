Kochi: A classic case of approving projects without proper studies has left the Fisheries Department with egg on its face. Within three weeks, the department approved and cancelled a project related to the collection of plastic waste from the sea. The department has blamed it on the Goshree Island Development Authority (GIDA) which reportedly misled the department into approving an ongoing project. The goof-up has forced the Fisheries department to seek an explanation from the GIDA.

In January, the department sanctioned a project pitched by the GIDA to collect plastic waste from the sea with the help of fishermen. It turned out that a similar project named ‘DROP’ has already been implemented for two years as a joint initiative of Munambam Harbour Management Society, Netfish-MPEDA, Planet Earth, Munambam Boat Owners Cooperative Society, and the Munambam Fishing Harbour Tharakan Association.

The Director of Fisheries placed a request to cancel the first order and the department issued a new order on February 18 seeking an explanation from GIDA and cancelling the approval which was issued earlier. The order notes that a meeting was held with various stakeholders and the joint director, Fisheries, earlier, but the minutes of the meeting mentioned only plastic recycling, and there was no word on the 'DROP' project.

“We started the project DROP in April 2023, and Minister Saji Cherian formally inaugurated it in May. The project has been running successfully for the past two years. Fisherfolk carry sacks while fishing, and we pay them Rs 60 for each sack. At night, when they bring back the plastic waste, it is stored in a temporary shed, which the Harbour Society permits, until it's processed and segregated,” said Mujeeb Muhammed, a Planet Earth representative.

Mujeeb expressed surprise at GIDA’s push for a similar project. “I don’t know what prompted the island development authority to put forth an initiative that's almost identical to the existing one,” he said.

The Director of Fisheries has sought an explanation from GIDA on the need to bring out a project similar to the project 'DROP' at the Munambam Harbour, and after reviewing the reply by GIDA, the details would be submitted to the Government on taking further decision.

GIDA officials said they are unaware of the order and will look into it.