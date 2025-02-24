Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala’s political circles have been stunned by a recent statement by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor during an interview expressing his wish to become the Chief Minister of the state. Tharoor also claimed the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) had any chance of winning the coming Assembly election only by projecting him for the top post.

However, other Congress leaders in the state point out that though Tharoor might have ambitions for the post as a member of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) and owing to his wide acceptability, he was not part of the state leadership and spent little time in Kerala.

In fact, the state leaders consider Tharoor as belonging to the national leadership, as he is a member of the Lok Sabha and CWC and chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on External Affairs. However, despite occupying these posts, Tharoor feels that he has been given no deserving role and has given a hint to the party to utilize his services during the Assembly election in 2025.

At the same time, Tharoor has not only expressed his ambition to become the state’s chief minister but also warned that he would seek other options if his wish was not fulfilled. While Tharoor said that he did not suggest joining some other party; but engaging in writing, reading and delivering talks, he created ambiguity by stating that it was difficult to remain independent and the support of a party was essential.

Meanwhile, Congress leaders do not endorse Tharoor’s claim that would be able to replicate his repeated victories in the Parliament polls from Thiruvananthapuram, by attracting impartial voters, across the state, by pointing out that he won with slender margins on the last two occasions.

According to them, Tharoor benefited from the unification of votes of several sections of the people who wanted to prevent a victory of the BJP. The support extended by the IUML and NSS also helped Tharoor. But, the Congress leaders believe that the situation has changed after the Lok Sabha elections.

Certain Congress leaders have also questioned the propriety of a prospective chief minister candidate of the party launching his moves to achieve the goal by praising the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government.

While a campaign against Tharoor alleged that he would join the CPM-led LDF, if ignored by the Congress, such a situation is unlikely to happen, as the CPM has never preferred a chief minister outside its ranks. But, the CPM will encourage Tharoor if he tries to worsen the crisis in Congress.

Another campaign targeting Tharoor accuses him of shifting towards the BJP. However, as a leader who has consistently opposed the ideology of the BJP, he would face numerous hurdles in this regard.

Tharoor has demanded the party leadership recognise his worth. Still, his admirers wonder whether his self-promotion and pressure tactics were the ideal means to realize his ambition.

Response of Congress, other parties

While a few Congress leaders have openly expressed their displeasure, the party has officially decided to ignore Tharoor’s statement. No further comments could be expected, as the central and state leaderships have arrived at a solution based on discussions.

One explanation is that the interview was given by Tharoor before his meeting with Opposition Leader Rahul Gandhi. However, the Congress leadership does not believe that Tharoor has softened his position even after the meeting and expects more statements expressing his discontent. Therefore, the leadership has decided not to reply to each of his statements, as it could harm the interests of the party.

K Sudhakaran, president of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC), said that Tharoor will not leave the party. “But, his comments should not cross certain limits. The party feels that Tharoor will resort to self-correction. I tried to contact him over the phone on four occasions, but he said that he was busy and would call back. If Tharoor believes that the Congress does not have a good leader in Kerala, I will try to improve,” he said.

K C Venugopal, general secretary of the All-India Congress Committee (AICC), refused to comment on the issue. “The media is always interested in controversies. It is blind towards the agitation launched by fisherfolk against the sea sand mining project,” he said.

Former KPCC chief K Muraleedharan said that the Congress has never faced a leadership crisis in Kerala. “The party should solve Tharoor’s problems and keep him with us. Tharoor can contribute much to national politics. We have small people like me in Kerala,” he said.

Binoy Viswam, state secretary of the CPI, which is a part of the ruling LDF, said that Tharoor has not changed his statement even when all other Congress leaders – even those don’t see eye to eye - ganged up against him. “Tharoor has made it clear that the stand of the LDF is correct. We will support it,” he said.

CPM central committee member Thomas Isaac said that Tharoor will not be isolated if he quits the Congress. “It would be better for Tharoor to leave that party if he cannot voice his opinion there,” he said.

E P Jayarajan, also a CPM central committee member, said that Tharoor has the support of a section in the Congress. “Tharoor has taken the correct political line and has the backing of the Muslim League. He will not be isolated in politics under any circumstance,” he added.