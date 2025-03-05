Kannur: Forest officials tranquillised a wild elephant calf that triggered panic in Karikkottakkary town in Kannur on Wednesday. The injured elephant strayed into the residential area of Ayyankunnu Grama Panchayat in the morning. After tranquillising the calf, the forest officials restrained it using large ropes and administered first aid.



Manorama News reported that the approximately three-year-old elephant calf will be transported from the rubber plantation shortly. It is learnt that the elephant suffered a fracture on its mandible (jaw bone).

ADVERTISEMENT

A forest official told reporters that the elephant was suffering from a broken jaw and as a result it would be difficult for it to eat or drink. After the pachyderm was sedated, medication was applied to the injuries.

The officials said the Chief Wildlife Warden directed that the elephant be tranquilised and taken away from the populated area for treatment. Manorama News reported that the jumbo was taken to Aralam RRT office for medical care.

ADVERTISEMENT

The aggressive jumbo reportedly charged at the vehicle of the forest officials. Though the officials initially attempted to drive it back to the forest, they decided to tranquillise it after noticing its injury. A team of forest officials including veterinary surgeon from Wayanad reached Kannur for the mission.

The district collector has imposed a ban on public gatherings in the Edapuzha, Koomanthode, and Karikkottakkary wards amid the forest department’s efforts to tranquillise the elephant.