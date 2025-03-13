Palakkad: The Kozhinjampara police have arrested two persons, including a woman, for luring an astrologer into a honey trap under the pretext of performing a ritual.



The arrested are Mymoona (44), a native of Manjeri in Malappuram currently residing in Gudalur, Tamil Nadu, and S Sreejesh Parakkal (24) from Kuttippallam in Nalleppilly. The victim, an astrologer from Kollengode, was deceived into visiting a house where the crime took place.

ADVERTISEMENT

The incident began on Tuesday evening when Mymoona, accompanied by a young man, visited the astrologer’s residence. Claiming to be separated from her husband, she requested him to perform rituals to resolve her marital disputes.

On Thursday around 11 am, two young men escorted the astrologer to a house in Kallandichalla, later identified as belonging to N Pratheesh (36), a notorious criminal facing multiple charges, including murder.

ADVERTISEMENT

As the astrologer prepared for the ritual, Pratheesh stormed into the house, verbally abused the victim, and dragged him into another room. He then assaulted the astrologer and forced him to remove his clothes. Mymoona was made to pose with him in compromising positions while Pratheesh recorded photos and videos.

The assailants seized the astrologer’s mobile phone, a gold chain weighing 4.5 sovereigns, and cash in his possession. They then threatened to share the explicit photos and videos with his relatives and post them on social media unless he paid Rs 20 lakh. According to the victim’s statement, at least nine people, including two women, were present in the house during the incident.

ADVERTISEMENT

The situation took an unexpected turn when Kozhinjampara police traced Pratheesh’s mobile tower location while investigating another assault case. As officers arrived at the house, the accused panicked and fled. The astrologer seized the opportunity to escape through the back door and immediately filed a complaint with the police. Further investigations are underway to apprehend the remaining suspects.