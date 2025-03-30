Kochi: Catholicos Baselios Joseph, who was installed as the Catholicos of the Jacobite Syrian Church, received a grand welcome upon returning to his hometown. After the installation ceremony in Lebanon, he arrived at the Cochin International Airport at 1.30 pm on Sunday.

Preparations have been completed at Puthencruz Patriarchal Centre for his formal reception. Accompanied by a grand vehicle procession, he travelled through Perumbavoor, Pattimattom, and Patham Mile before reaching Puthencruz in the evening.

Upon arrival, he will take part in the censer prayer at the tomb of the late Catholicos Mor Baselios Thomas-I at Mar Athanasius Cathedral. Mor Severios Abraham will then conduct the enthronement service.

Representing the Patriarch, Beirut Archbishop Mor Clemis Daniel Kourieh, Homs Archbishop Mor Timotheos Matta Al-Khoury, and Aleppo Archbishop Mor Boutros Kassis will serve as co-celebrants, alongside several metropolitans of the Church. The felicitation meeting will be attended by Union and State Ministers, along with various religious leaders.