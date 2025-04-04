A 20-year-old youth drowned while bathing in Kozhippara waterfall at Kakkadampoyil here on Friday. The deceased was identified as Sandesh Cheruvakkottuparamb, son of late Muraleedharan and Sindhu, Chevarambalam in Kozhikode.

Sandesh was a second-year Computer Science student at St.Joseph's College, Devagiri. At noon, he reached the waterfall with a group of friends. Sandesh was bathing in the water when he drowned. Nilambur fire and police officials reached the spot and recovered the body after searching for more than an hour.