The Kerala High Court on Friday directed the State Government to consider the review petition filed by E Sreedharan, popularly known as 'Metro Man,' regarding the construction of the Thiruvanaya-Thavanur bridge across the Bharathapuzha river.

The court instructed the government to address the petition within 14 days. Sreedharan, the renowned engineer behind the Konkan Railway and Delhi Metro projects, had earlier moved the High Court opposing the bridge’s current alignment.

He proposed an alternative design to realign the bridge, which he argued would preserve the religious sanctity of the Holy Trinity Temples located on either side of the river.

ADVERTISEMENT

His submission stated that the government’s proposed bridge would divide the Vishnu Temple in Thiruvanaya on the northern bank of Bharathapuzha from the temples dedicated to Lord Brahma and Lord Vishnu at Thavanur, situated on the southern bank.

According to Sreedharan, the existing plan would harm the religious sentiments of Hindu devotees by compromising the sanctity of the temples.

In response to his plea, the Kerala High Court directed the State Government to consider Sreedharan’s proposal. However, after reviewing the matter, the Public Works Department (PWD) issued an order stating that while the petitioner’s plan was commendable, it would cause significant delays and financial losses. As a result, the PWD rejected the proposal.

ADVERTISEMENT

Undeterred, Sreedharan filed a review petition, arguing that his plan was more cost-effective and could be implemented within the project’s contracted timeline.

He also expressed concern that the construction of the southern end of the bridge could be completed before the review petition was considered, leaving him without any recourse.

The review petition was heard by a bench of Justice G Girish and Justice P V Balakrishnan on the same day. The court ruled in favour of the petitioner, directing the State Government to consider the review petition immediately, and at the latest, within 14 days.

(With Live Law Inputs)