Malappuram: Health Minister Veena George on Saturday said that eight more people from the contact list of the Nipah-positive patient in Valanchery here have tested negative, bringing the total number of negative results to 25.

Authorities added 37 more individuals to the contact list on Saturday, all identified as primary contacts linked to Perinthalmanna hospital. With this, the total number of contacts has increased to 94. Among them, 53 are categorised as high-risk: 40 from Malappuram, 11 from Palakkad, and one each from Ernakulam and Kozhikode. The remaining 41 individuals fall under the low-risk category.

The minister stated that the Nipah-infected patient received a dose of monoclonal antibody treatment on Friday, with the second dose scheduled for Saturday. The patient remains in critical condition.

Currently, six individuals are undergoing treatment. Two of them are in the ICU, including one who was shifted on Saturday from Nilambur District Hospital to Manjeri Medical College. The Nipah-positive patient is being treated at EMS Hospital in Perinthalmanna. Four others are admitted to Manjeri Medical College, while one is under treatment at Ernakulam Medical College.

A joint outbreak investigation has been launched in the district with the coordination of multiple departments. As part of the fever surveillance drive, health workers visited 1,781 households. The minister added that of the 52 individuals contacted by phone on Saturday, three received mental health support.