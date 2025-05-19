The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday dismissed the bribery allegations levelled by Aneesh Babu, the complainant in a case where a senior ED official and three others were booked. Sources said Babu, who is also a suspect in a money laundering case, is attempting to derail the ongoing investigation under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.

The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) recently registered an FIR against ED Assistant Director Shekhar Kumar and three others: Kochi native Wilson Varghese, Mukesh Kumar from Rajasthan, and Kochi-based chartered accountant Renjith Warrier, under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Wilson was arrested while accepting a bribe of ₹2 lakh on behalf of Shekhar Kumar, as part of a trap set by Vigilance sleuths based on a complaint from a Kollam-based businessman. Mukesh Kumar was arrested based on Wilson’s statement, and the chartered accountant was taken into custody following the questioning of the duo.

The FIR alleges that Wilson approached Babu, demanding money in return for settling the PMLA case against him. ED sources said the agency has sought details from the VACB and will examine the matter thoroughly to determine whether any prima facie case exists.

The money laundering case against Babu is based on five FIRs registered by the Crime Branch and Kottarakara Police against him and his parents—Babu George and Anitha Babu—under IPC Sections 406, 420, 120-B, 468, 471, and 34. They are accused of defrauding several individuals of approximately ₹24.73 crore by falsely promising to import cashew nuts at low prices through their firm, M/s Vazhavila Cashews, Kottarakara.

Following the registration of the ECIR in March 2021, the ED's Kochi Zonal Office launched an investigation. Based on inputs from banks, other law enforcement agencies, and complainants, the agency identified Babu and his parents as key suspects. Although they were summoned several times, the accused either failed to appear or evaded questioning. On 28 October 2024, they appeared briefly but left the ED office during lunch and did not return.

Sources added that Babu has made inconsistent and misleading statements in the media with the apparent intention of maligning the agency. “On 18 May, he made contradictory claims in media interviews—initially accusing one ED officer in the morning, which he later changed to another by the afternoon—clearly indicating his intent to mislead and defame ED officers,” a source said.

The agency also noted that Babu had filed multiple writ petitions and anticipatory bail applications before the Kerala High Court and the Supreme Court, all of which were dismissed. The apex court rejected his Special Leave Petition on 17 March 2025. Officials believe the media campaign began only after these legal setbacks.

The ED reaffirmed its commitment to transparency, accountability, and adherence to the rule of law. “We uphold a zero-tolerance policy towards corruption and are carrying out our duties with due diligence and full legal compliance. Any fair and impartial inquiry is welcome, and we will take appropriate action, if warranted, without fear or favour,” said a source.