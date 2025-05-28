Kannur: A couple was found hanging inside their home at Kodolippara in Mattannur on Wednesday. The deceased are Babu (58) and his wife Sajitha (55), residents of Gokulam House.

The bodies were discovered around noon. At the time of the incident, only the couple was at home. Their daughter Jibisha was at her husband's house, and their son Subijith had gone to visit his wife. When the house remained locked well past noon, neighbours alerted Subijith. Using a spare key, he entered the house and found his parents hanging.

Babu had returned from abroad 10 years ago. According to local residents, he had been under severe financial stress and was reportedly burdened with debts amounting to around ₹25 lakh.

After being alerted, a police team led by Mattannur Sub-Inspector C P Linesh reached the spot and conducted a preliminary inquiry. A forensic team from Kannur also inspected the house for further evidence.