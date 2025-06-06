One more COVID-19 case was confirmed in Wayanad, taking the total number of cases to 18 in the district, according to a communique issued by the District Medical Officer (Health), T Mohandas.

The latest case, confirmed on Friday, was a 19-year-old youth from Sultan Bathery. Admitted at a private hospital, with fever, throat infection and other symptoms of Covid, the youth was shifted to Wayanad Medical College on Thursday, for state-of-the-art health care and to ensure isolation from other patients.



Seven of the 18 patients are still under treatment. The health department advisory stated that none of the patients' conditions are serious.

According to the health department advisory, the new COVID-19 variant is not lethal. However, due to its infectious nature, the public is advised to be alert.