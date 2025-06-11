The Creative Corner, under the Irikkur Block Resource Centre (BRC), was inaugurated at Karayathumchal GUP School by Sreekandapuram Municipality Standing Committee Chairperson Thresyamma Mathew.

The initiative, a collaboration between Samagra Shiksha Keralam and CUSAT, aims to create a more creative learning environment for students in upper primary classes in the Sreekandapuram public education sector.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Creative Corner project was launched at Karayathumchal GUP School within the Irikkur BRC limits. Mother PTA President Sheeba Ramakrishnan presided over the function. Block Project Coordinator M K Unnikrishnan explained the project details. Headmistress P V Sreeja, T K Radha, K P Vijitha, E A Anjali, and C C Prajeena spoke on the occasion.

The Creative Corner at Vayakkara GUP School was inaugurated by Dr K V Philomina. Ward Councillor Nishitha Rahman presided. Irikkur BPC M.K. Unnikrishnan explained the project. Headmistress Pushpa, SMC Chairman A Jayendran, K K Sunish, M V Priya, K Sumathi, P R Chandran, C P Simi, and K K Anita also spoke.