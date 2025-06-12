Mananthavadi: Over 80 people were injured after a private bus and a tourist bus collided at Kattikkulam near the Kerala-Karnataka border on Thursday morning.

The private bus was travelling from Kannur to Tirunelli, while the tourist bus from Ramanattukara in Kozhikode district was plying from Tirunelli to Kottiyoor, after 'darshan' at the popular Mahavishnu Temple in Tirunelli.

According to the police, 61 passengers are undergoing treatment at various hospitals. Twelve people were admitted to the Primary Health Centre (PHC) at Kattikkulam, and 49 passengers, including two children, were admitted to the Government Medical College Hospital in Mananthavadi. According to hospital authorities, none of the admitted passengers is in a serious condition.

Soon after the accident, locals, the Fire and Rescue team from Mananthavadi and the Tirunelli police commenced a rescue mission and shifted the injured passengers to hospitals.