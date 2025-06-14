A day after a 42-year-old woman, Seetha, was reported dead in a wild elephant attack at Peerumedu in Idukki, an autopsy has revealed brutal injury marks consistent with bodily assault. Peerumedu police have taken in Binu, husband of Seetha, for interrogation.

Binu had told Forest department officials and neighbours that Seetha died after being attacked by a wild elephant on Friday when she went to collect mace in the Meenmutty forest. The couple's children also reportedly told officials that an elephant attacked them and they escaped unhurt, but their mother was killed.

The autopsy conducted at Peerumedu hospital, however, showed Seetha sustained severe bruises and wounds which a wild animal would not have inflicted. There were clear struggle marks on the face and neck, indicating a violent altercation.

The left side of the head showed signs of forceful gripping, while the right side had repeated blunt force injuries, possibly caused by being slammed against a hard surface like a tree. There were also injuries to the back of the head, likely caused by a fall. Evidence suggests she was dragged after falling from a height and hitting a rock.

Seetha had seven broken ribs on the left side, two of which pierced her lungs. On the right side, six ribs were fractured, with one puncturing the lung.

Her tongue was severely injured, and there were multiple injuries on the right side of her head. Her right upper arm also showed signs of intense pressure and force. The funeral of Seetha was held on Saturday. Police have not commented on the autopsy findings.