Revathi is, quite literally, capturing the moon in a vessel through her humble venture `Fresh Moon Food'. A high school teacher for long, she never hesitated to quit her job and follow her dream of opening a small cafe.

After years of shaping young minds, Revathi has stepped into a new world of piping hot idlies in different flavours and forms: Thattu Idly, Chicken Idly, Podi Idly, Soya Idly and more.

When she launched her roadside eatery near Pazhayannurkkavu three months ago, her only goal was to sell tasty idlies with curry and earn a living. But word quickly spread. The unique flavours of her idlies soon began drawing a loyal crowd. Riding on that popularity, Revathi began expanding her menu, adding quirky combos like banana fritters with beef and a variety of chicken dishes.

Interestingly, her entrepreneurial spark came from the same place as her academic passion. Having completed her degree in 2016 and her B.Ed soon after, she cleared the Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (K-TET) and began teaching in schools. Though she wished to continue her studies, Revathi didn’t want to burden her family financially. She enrolled in a post-graduation course through distance education, but couldn’t complete it due to various personal reasons.

Marriage and motherhood followed, but her academic fire never dimmed. After giving birth to her children, she re-entered student life, cracked the NET exam in her very first attempt and topped her college. She secured a job as a high school teacher. But even while teaching, the urge to study further and the desire to do something on her own terms kept calling her.

Instead of asking for help, Revathi decided to do it her way

Her family’s homemade chammanthi podi ( chutney powder) had already earned a fan base. She used that reputation to launch her cafe, which she now runs with help from her father Vijayakumar, her sister Gouri Nanda and her two young children.

In the early days, she would travel by bus with the batter and curry in tow, prepare the idlies at the shop and serve them fresh and hot. Within two weeks, the delicious taste and homely touch began pulling in more and more customers. She soon shifted to travelling by autorickshaw and then, eventually, bought a van for late-night commutes.

What started as a small evening-only venture has now become a buzzing food hub that gets crowded from noon till midnight. As footfall increased, Revathi hired additional staff to help with cooking and operations. Amidst the growing popularity of Fresh Moon Food, Revathi remains committed to her academic journey and is determined to carry on he business till she finishes it.