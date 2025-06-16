Ernakulam: A 16-year-old boy died after falling from a moving private bus at Chellanam on Saturday. The deceased has been identified as Pavan Sumod, a resident of Chellanam.

The incident occurred around 7 pm. According to CCTV footage, the boy boarded the bus from Malakhapadi and was standing near the rear section. The back door of the bus was not closed, and after some time, the boy was seen standing dangerously close to it.

While the bus was still in motion, he fell from the vehicle and his head struck the road. It remains unclear whether he accidentally slipped or jumped intentionally.

The police have registered a case against the bus driver for reckless driving, as it is mandatory to keep the doors of the vehicle closed while in service.