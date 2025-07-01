Kochi: The Kerala High Court has directed the state government to deposit ₹7 lakh in its registry as compensation to the family of JS Sidharthan, who died by suicide at the College of Veterinary and Animal Sciences in Pookode, Wayanad. The court also criticised the state government for its delay in appealing the National Human Rights Commission’s (NHRC) order, which had directed the disbursal of the compensation to the victim’s family.

The division bench, led by Chief Justice Nitin Jamdar, asked the government to explain the delay and file a fresh petition within 10 days.

In October 2024, the NHRC had ordered the government to pay ₹7 lakh to Sidharthan’s family. Although the commission later issued a fresh directive instructing the government to settle the amount with 8 per cent interest, no action was taken. Noting this inaction, the NHRC summoned the Chief Secretary to appear before it on July 10.

Subsequently, the state government approached the Kerala High Court to challenge the NHRC order. While hearing the petition, the division bench questioned the government’s decision to file an appeal against an order issued back in October.

Sidharthan, a second-year BVSc & AH student at the College of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, Pookode, allegedly died by suicide on February 18, 2024. Reports indicated that he had been subjected to ragging and assault by some of his classmates and seniors. Police registered a case against 18 students under IPC Sections 341, 323, 324, 342, and 306 read with Section 34, in addition to Sections 3 and 4 of the Kerala Prohibition of Ragging Act, 1998.

The Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (KVASU) has expelled 19 students in connection with the incident. The expelled students are: Abhishek S, Adithyan V, Ajay J, Akash S D, Akhil K, Althaf A, Amal Ihsan A, Ameen Akbarali U, Arun K, N Asif Khan, Billgate Joshva Thannikode, Dones Daie, Hashim V, Sinjo Johnson, Muhammed Dhanish M, Rehan Binoy, Saud Risal E K, R S Kashinadhan, and Sreehari R D.

A report from the anti-ragging squad confirmed that Sidharthan was physically assaulted on the night of February 16. Both the squad and the university’s anti-ragging committee conducted a detailed inquiry into the incident.