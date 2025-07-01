Forest dept traps leopard in Wayanad, moves it to care centre
Mail This Article
×
Wayanad: The Forest Department early Tuesday captured a leopard that had been creating panic among residents of Kalloor. Officials had set up a cage to trap the animal.
Villagers expressed relief after the leopard was caught, as it had reportedly killed several domestic animals in recent days. A video showing the animal walking along a road in the area had also surfaced earlier. The leopard was later shifted to the animal care centre at Kuppadi in Bathery, officials said.
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.