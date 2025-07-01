Wayanad: The Forest Department early Tuesday captured a leopard that had been creating panic among residents of Kalloor. Officials had set up a cage to trap the animal.

Villagers expressed relief after the leopard was caught, as it had reportedly killed several domestic animals in recent days. A video showing the animal walking along a road in the area had also surfaced earlier. The leopard was later shifted to the animal care centre at Kuppadi in Bathery, officials said.