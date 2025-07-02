Thamarassery/ Kozhikode: A man who hired utensils under the pretext of hosting a function at his home sold them at a scrap shop and absconded with the proceeds.

The utensils were rented from OK Sounds, a store owned by Rafeeque of Chembarakunnathu House in Parappanpoyil, on Saturday around 11 am. The man hired two large biriyani vessels, two pans, a spatula and a ladle, transporting them in a goods autorickshaw by claiming they were for a function at a house in the Andona Chadikkuzhy area.

However, the items were not returned by Monday as agreed. When Rafeeque tried calling the number provided by the customer, he found the phone switched off. Suspecting foul play, he contacted the autorickshaw driver who had transported the utensils. The driver revealed that the customer had asked to offload the items near a scrap shop at Cheenimukku in Punoor, claiming his house was inaccessible by vehicle. The man then sold the utensils at the scrap shop, reportedly telling the owner they were part of a household clear-out.

The scrap shop owner purchased the utensils for ₹14,500. However, the spatula and ladle were not among the items sold.

Rafeeque later identified his utensils at the scrap shop and, after convincing the owner of the situation, informed the Thamarassery police. The man, who had identified himself as Salman, was captured on CCTV footage. He was seen wearing light blue jeans and a black shirt with white checks while boarding the autorickshaw.

The Thamarassery police have launched an investigation. The recovered utensils have since been returned to the store owner.