Reny George is a changed man. He calls his redemption and the life since a 'miracle'. Reny is the prime accused in the infamous Karikkanvilla double murder case of 1980. A case that triggered great interest and was extensively covered by Malayala Manorama. Now, Onmanorama is revisiting these true-life crimes in a weekly podcast 'Kerala Crime Files. The first episode, out now, looks into this drug-filled crime and the people involved.

Reny, now a man of God, spoke to the Onmanroama podcast about his life after incarceration and his redemption. "My life is a miracle. At the time, we didn’t care about the verdict; we were just victims of drug abuse. The judge spared us from capital punishment, but now, when I look back, I realise it wasn’t because of leniency or our young age. There was another reason we were spared," said Reny.

Once sentenced to death for his involvement in the brutal killing of his elderly relatives in Tiruvalla, Reny later underwent a dramatic transformation while serving time. Now a preacher and social worker, he has been actively involved in rehabilitation work for prison inmates and their families.

In the episode, he opens up about the circumstances of the crime, life after prison, and his path to redemption. Want to know the reason he believes they escaped the death penalty? Tune in to the podcast.

The Kerala Crime Files podcast sheds light on forgotten mysteries and real-life cases from the archives of Malayala Manorama and is available on all podcast apps, including Spotify and on our website.