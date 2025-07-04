Kottayam: Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president Sunny Joseph raised a sharp criticism against Health Minister Veena George and Ports Minister VN Vasavan over alleged lapses in the search operations following the building collapse at Kottayam Medical College Hospital. Bindu (52), a native of Thalayolaparambu, died in the accident after being trapped under the rubble for more than two hours.

Addressing the media here on Friday, the KPCC president alleged that the two ministers, who visited the accident site, attempted to whitewash the incident by claiming that no one was inside the collapsed building.

“The ministers insisted that the building was non-operational and that no one was inside it during the collapse. If they had initiated an immediate search, Bindu might not have lost her life after being trapped under the debris for approximately 2 hours and 15 minutes. Her death was, in effect, murder,” said Sunny Joseph.

The KPCC president called for a judicial probe into the tragedy. He added that the Congress party would intensify protests across the state over the health department's failures. He also criticised the department for the shortage of essential medical equipment in government hospitals.

Meanwhile, Opposition Leader VD Satheesan demanded that the government should pay ₹25 lakh in compensation to Bindu’s family and offer a job to her daughter.

Bindu was at the hospital as a bystander for her daughter, who was admitted for neurosurgery. Her last rites will be performed at her residence on Friday at 11 am.