Kozhikode: The final test result for the patient, suspected of succumbing to Nipah at a hospital in Kozhikode, is expected from the Pune Virology Institute on Friday.

An 18-year-old woman from Mankada in Malappuram district was declared dead on July 1. The test result from the virology lab in the Kozhikode Government Medical College was positive.

On June 28, the patient on ventilator support was shifted to a private hospital in Kozhikode from a hospital in Kottakkal, Malappuram. As the death had seemed unnatural, hospital authorities sent the mortal remains for post mortem in the Medical College Hospital. The doctor who conducted the forensic test is reportedly under quarantine.