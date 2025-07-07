Kochi: The Kerala High Court on Monday said it would initiate criminal contempt proceedings against former CPM MLA and Kerala University Syndicate member R Rajesh for a Facebook post allegedly casting aspersions on a sitting judge.



Rajesh, who was part of the Syndicate panel that reinstated suspended Registrar K S Anil Kumar, wrote a strongly worded post appearing to question the judiciary’s impartiality in higher education matters. “So, whose side are some in the judiciary really on? With the Goddess of Justice or with the saffron-flag bearer?” he asked in the post.

Justice D K Singh noted that Rajesh, a litigant in the matter, had commented publicly on a case where the judgment had been reserved. The judge made the remark while hearing a separate writ petition and later reiterated it during proceedings in the plea filed by Registrar Anil Kumar challenging his suspension by the Vice Chancellor.

“The litigant, whose case is reserved for judgment, has the guts to write a Facebook post against me,” Justice Singh said. “He will face the consequences today.”

In the post, Rajesh alleged that the Centre was trying to “destroy and tighten its grip” on Kerala’s higher education sector by politically appointing Chancellors and Vice Chancellors, ignoring even basic eligibility norms. He further claimed that the judiciary was complicit in this effort, alleging that benches hearing university-related matters were packed with judges “sympathetic to the Sangh Parivar”.

The court described the post as “stinking” and a deliberate attempt to influence the judiciary. “He wants to put pressure on me. Over my grave only can he do that,” Justice Singh remarked. “This is not a reputation built over a day. I did not become a judge to be cowed down or pressurised.”

The judge added that the post sought to “lower the prestige of the institution” and confirmed that the court would proceed with framing criminal contempt charges against Rajesh.

The move adds a new twist to the escalating row over the suspension and reinstatement of the Kerala University Registrar, a dispute that has sparked legal, political and administrative tensions between the Vice Chancellor and the University Syndicate. The criminal contempt proceedings are expected to run independently of the pending writ petitions.

(With inputs from LiveLaw)