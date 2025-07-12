Malappuram: After a prolonged ordeal of ten years, Calicut University has finally corrected a grave institutional lapse in the case of Chelambra native Fahima. Fahima was denied the opportunity to pursue higher education for nearly a decade due to a delay in her BSc examination results. She will now be able to begin her postgraduate studies after Vice Chancellor Dr P Raveendran intervened and granted her a special seat in the University's Chemistry department.

Fahima's BSc results, already delayed by ten years, were released only this year. By then, admissions for postgraduate courses had already concluded. After reviewing her application, Director of Admissions Dr C D Sebastian recommended the allocation of a new seat under the Vice Chancellor's discretionary powers. Acting on this, Dr Raveendran approved Fahima's admission. The VC has also ordered a thorough inquiry into the extraordinary delay in releasing her results.

This is the first instance in the University’s history where such a step has been taken.

Fahima had studied BSc Chemistry at Government Women's College, Manjeri, during the academic year 2014–15. It was her third and fourth semester results that were withheld for a full decade, derailing her academic journey.

The results were finally published in June following a complaint she submitted to the VC's office. Based on a Malayala Manorama report, writer Paul Zachariah penned a powerful article in his column titled "Oru Yuvathiyude Nashtapetta Path Varsham" (A young woman's lost decade), which sparked widespread discussion on the issue.